Euro 2024: Fife girl, 9, set to be mascot at Scotland match after prize win
Nine-year-old Isabella Mowat is flying out to Cologne with dad Neil and will be beaming with joy when she walks out with the players for the match against Switzerland.
And it all came about because of coincidence – and a bit of luck.
Mum Mandy had been queuing in her local Lidl supermarket and noticed a competition for the Euros on the store app on her phone. She remembered Neil saying he’d love to be going to the Euros so she entered and thought no more of it…until she got word that she’d won!
As well as flights, accommodation and tickets to the game, the prize includes the chance for Isabella to be a team mascot.
“I'm so excited to go to Germany and go on the pitch with the Scotland team,” said Isabella, a pupil at Lundin Mill Primary School. “My favourite players are Scott McTominay and John McGinn so I'm hoping I'll be walking on with one of them! I think Scotland will be amazing in the tournament and I hope I'll see them winning against Switzerland.”
Her whole family back home, including sisters Molly and Annie and brother Ollie, will be glued to the television for the game.
Dad Neil said: “We'll be proud as punch to see Isabella take to the field in Cologne - it's been a long time since someone from East Fife walked on to the pitch to represent Scotland at an international tournament!
“She’s been practising her national anthem so we hope to see her belting it out with all her might alongside the Tartan Army before the game. Come on Scotland!”
