Euro2024: watch Fife school pupils’ anthem to inspire Scotland on eve of crucial Hungary game
The youngsters from Dalgety Bay Primary made a video of their rendition of Gala’s 'Freed from Desire' as an anthem for Scotland on the eve of Sunday’s final group match which Steve Clarke’s team must win if they are to have a chance of making the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time ever.
The pupils adapted the lyrics to the Italian singer’s 1990s smash hit to include the line "our team has John McGinn, we've got our strong beliefs" and wanted to dedicate the performance to the player and team.
The original song was released in 1996 as the first single from Gala’sdebut album, Come into My Life and it was listed in the "The Top 10 Dance Tunes of the '90s" for Attitude magazine in 2016.
