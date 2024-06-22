Euro2024: watch Fife school pupils’ anthem to inspire Scotland on eve of crucial Hungary game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a Fife primary school have created their version of a dance floor classic for the Scottish national team ahead of this weekend’s huge European Championship game against Hungary.

The youngsters from Dalgety Bay Primary made a video of their rendition of Gala’s 'Freed from Desire' as an anthem for Scotland on the eve of Sunday’s final group match which Steve Clarke’s team must win if they are to have a chance of making the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time ever.

The pupils adapted the lyrics to the Italian singer’s 1990s smash hit to include the line "our team has John McGinn, we've got our strong beliefs" and wanted to dedicate the performance to the player and team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...