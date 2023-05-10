Lunardi Court Care Home in Cupar joined 100 other homes run by Four Seasons Health Care Group to celebrate the annual song contest watched by tens of millions.

And for one woman, it brought back special memories. Peggy Batchelor, aged 94, was in the audience when the Eurovision Song Contest - as it was known then - was staged in Edinburgh in 1972. The UK entry that year was from The New Seekers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The capital stepped in as host after 1971 winners, Monaco, couldn’t find a suitable venue. The show was hosted by Scottish ballet dancer, Moira Shearer, and was won by Vicky Leandros for Luxembourg, singing ‘Apres Toi.’

Residents and staff get into the Eurovision spirit

Peggy said: “I was lucky enough to be in the audience at the 1972 contest in Edinburgh as a family member was in a local band and was given tickets. We got all dressed up and my husband wore a tuxedo. It was such a memorable night; The New Seekers came second place.”

Residents at the care homes are embracing Eurovision - which reaches its climax with this weekend’s final - with their own take on some of the contest’s most famous performances, including past winners Abba, Brotherhood of Man and Bucks Fizz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad