Two cinemas will be getting into the party spirit, screening the global event live.

Tickets for the actual spectacle in Liverpool were scarce and went quickly - and getting anywhere to stay down south cost an arm and a leg – but the good news is anyone fancies watching it in the company of other Eurovision fans and see it broadcast live at the Odeon in Dunfermline, and the Kino Cinema, Leven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all kicks-off at 7:30pm, with the show starting live from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool at 8:00, with Mae Muller representing the United Kingdom with I Wrote A Song. Get there and grab a seat - and, of course dressing up and singing and dancing may well be part of the night!