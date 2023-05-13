News you can trust since 1871
Eurovision: Where to see Eurovision live in Fife cinemas tonight

Eurovision is on tonight - and you can see it all on the big screen in Fife.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 13th May 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 13:59 BST

Two cinemas will be getting into the party spirit, screening the global event live.

Tickets for the actual spectacle in Liverpool were scarce and went quickly - and getting anywhere to stay down south cost an arm and a leg – but the good news is anyone fancies watching it in the company of other Eurovision fans and see it broadcast live at the Odeon in Dunfermline, and the Kino Cinema, Leven.

It all kicks-off at 7:30pm, with the show starting live from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool at 8:00, with Mae Muller representing the United Kingdom with I Wrote A Song. Get there and grab a seat - and, of course dressing up and singing and dancing may well be part of the night!

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham on stage (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham on stage (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham on stage (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
