Evening of chat and music with Fife legends nets £5000 for charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister was joined at the Adam Smith Theatre by singer Barbara Dickson and Provost Jim Leishman for a special show which marked the 160th anniversary of Seescape - the charity formerly known as Fife Society for the Blind.

And this week, it revealed the night had raised more than £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening celebrated the work of the organisation, its volunteers and staff, as well as raising vital funds for the charity’s services.

The evening featured chat with Gordon brown, Barbara Dickson and Jim Leishman as well as awards for long-serving supporters (Pics: Submitted)

Mr Brown, the charity’s honorary president, spoke about his own experience of sight loss and support for Seescape. The former MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath is blind in one eye and suffered loss of vision in the other after a blow to the head in a rugby match as a teenager.

Barbara Dickson told the audience about her upbringing in Dunfermline, her musical beginnings in the Fife folk scene, and sang some of her hits.

After a successful playing career, Jim Leishman managed Dunfermline Athletic, Livingston and Montrose. Now Fife Provost, he spoke about his career in sport and politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC journalist Emma Tracey, who is registered blind and has been supported by Seescape for more than a decade, compered the evening.

There was also an awards ceremony for Seescape staff to recognise the work they do to make sure that people with sight loss are able to live their lives to the full.

Further funds have been raised by Technip FMC in Dunfermline, which chose Seescape as its charity of the year in 2025. The firm, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, raised £2000 from a golf day with a difference when Seescape staff hosted a putting challenge, involving competitors wearing glasses simulating different eye conditions.

Lesley Carcary, chief executive of Seescape, said: “We are hugely grateful to everyone who supports us so generously with their time and with donations. We are really proud of all the events we have held this year to mark our anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The three Fife legends were all wonderful, entertaining and hilarious, and the crowd was roaring with laughter many times during the night. The volunteers were delighted with their awards and the compere did a stellar job of managing the questions. We are delighted to have raised so much money to support our work and are so grateful to everyone who supported us.