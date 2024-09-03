Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare evening of prog rock is on offer at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy later this month.

The genre, which produced bands such as Emerson Lake Palmer, King Crimson and the legendary Yes musician, Rick Wakeman, is part of music’s history, and it returns to the centre stage with a three-band bill on September 27. Ticket info at www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

The line-up at the Esplanade venue includes Fife band The Wizards Of Progg plus Black Sails Collective, and Glasgow-based Long Earth - one of the major names on the scene.

It’s the first time the Kings has spotlighted prog rock, and there are a couple of weel-kent faces on stage. The Wizzards Of Progg hail from Burntisland, and feature Charlie Kilgour who was one of the driving forces behind the long-established Live On The Links summer festival which marked its 40th anniversary with a two-day event at the Sands Hotel last year. It gave numerous local bands a platform to perform - a free festival where it was also free to perform.

Thew Wizards Of Prog have a gig at the Kings Theatre (Pics: Scott Swanson)

That outdoor event marked their live debut in 2016, and at the Kings they’ll be playing a set Charlie first created 40 years ago.

“Who would ever have thought in 1984 when we last performed my set, I would be revisiting it in 2024?” he said. “I studied music with Abigail McKenzie and Mr Hood at Kirkcaldy High School. I had wanted to play my music with an orchestra in the Adam Smith Hall in 1972. If Deep Purple and Keith Emerson could, then…

“The King's is welcoming for bands who play their own music and that is a huge change from 40 years ago, after the Cuinzie Neuk shut in Kinghorn.”

The band’s instrumental album, Dooking For Apples, has been released as a download and on CD, and they’ve been mentioned in a roundup of Scottish Prog Bands on radio next week, the first of several radio appearances, underlining the enduring interest in prog rock.

Also on the bill are five-piece outfit, Black Sails who define their music as alt folk/prog featuring everything from guitars to mandolin and bouzouki. The line-up includes Ronnie Mackie, who spent many years working at Bruce’s Record Shop in Kirkcaldy.

The band recently played at Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at the Polish Club, alongside Xan Tyler who is at the Kings Theatre on November 8.

Most of their music is self-penned ranging from story-style lyrics to traditional tunes. The core of the band - Laurence, Jenny, Stuart and Ronnie - worked with the more rock-style Quarrel Brae whose work varied from the Prog-led ‘Scented Letters’ to the modern folk of ‘The Whale’s Song’. The latter went on to sell in nine countries after it was released to raise money for whale and dolphin charities.

Laurence is the main prog influence, while Stuart has played bass with Straitjakit. George was a touring folkie for a long time and Ronnie has a great interest in songwriting covering all genres. Jenny does mostly backing vocals but has been known to front the band.

Their work is a collaborative effort which often defies definition. The recent name change came with the introduction of the folky influence of George’s traditional instruments and Stuart on cajon/bass. Their first recording was the mysterious ‘Blue Lagoon’ – apparently a true story – born in the bedroom of The Wizard of Prog, Charlie Kilgour, bringing the event full circle.