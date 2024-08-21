Events planned to commemorate General Sosabowski, the Polish 1st Independent Parachute Brigade and their Fife links

A series of events are planned in Fife to commemorate General Sosabowski and the Polish 1st Independent Parachute Brigade, which had many links to the Kingdom.

A weekend of events is planned commemorating General Stanisław Sosabowski, the Polish 1st Independent Parachute Brigade (1IPB) and their links with the Kingdom of Fife.

The events, which run from Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25 are being organised by the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in General together with many Polish and Scottish partners including two twin military units – the Polish Gen Sosabowski 6th Airborne Brigade from Krakow and the British 16th Air Assault Brigade Combat Team.

These units carry on the tradition of the 1IPB and the 1st Airborne Division whose soldiers fought together in Operation Market Garden in 1944.

The Polish 1IPB was one of the world’s first assault-landing units, the predecessor of special forces, and in recognition of its merits the Queen of the Netherlands awarded the brigade with the Military Order of Wilhelm, the highest Dutch military decoration.

Many places in Fife are associated with the Polish paratroopers, who stationed and trained in the Kingdom, and the series of events remembering Polish soldiers in Fife are being held to mark the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

After World War II many of the Polish soldiers returned to Scotland as veterans and made Fife their new home, settling and starting their families there.

Consul General Łukasz Lutostański said: “Unfortunately, the 1st Independent Parachute Brigade never made it to the Polish frontlines. Instead they fought tirelessly in the Netherlands during Operation Market Garden, together with other parachute divisions from the UK and the USA.”

Previously Councillor Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife, said: “In Fife we are very proud of our historical links with General Sosabowski and Polish Armed Forces that assisted allied troops in defence of our country in the Second World War. This has resulted in a lasting legacy of links between Fife and Poland. Many Polish nationals settled in the area after the War and there is still a strong Polish community here.”

To commemorate General Sosabowski and the regiment, a programme of events is planned to take place this weekend.

Among those planned are a ceremony at the cliffs on Kincraig Point where the 1st Independent Parachute Brigade was formed in 1941.

A series of historical lectures on General S. Sosabowski, 1IPB and Operation Market Garden will take place over the weekend, conducted by experts in the history of the brigade, including General Sosabowski’s great-grandson Professor Hal Sosabowski and Ret. Maj. Gen. Adrian Freer OBE.

The annual cross-country run named after Gen. Sosabowski – following in the footsteps of soldiers from 1IPB who trained in Fife will be held on Sunday in Falkland.

There will also be a Scottish-Polish ceilidh evening on Friday, reflecting the meetings of the Polish soldiers with the local Scottish community.

A plaque will be unveiled at Largo War Memorial on Friday, dedicated to Gen Sosabowski, the 1st Independent Parachute Brigade and the Polish soldiers assigned to defend Fife during World War II.

On Sunday, a service is planned at Falkland Palace commemorating Polish, British, American and Allied soldiers who fought on the continent in Operation Market Garden during World War II. In the palace’s chapel an icon of Our Lady of Ostra Brama, made by Polish paratroopers and donated to the local community as an expression of gratitude for their hospitality, can be found.

A day of commemoration is also planned at Kirkcaldy’s Polish Club on Saturday.