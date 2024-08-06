Everyone's invited to join in the fun at Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat's annual open day

Everyone’s invited to the beach in Kinghorn on Saturday for the annual RNLI open day.

Volunteers with Kinghorn lifeboat would love to see as many people as possible join them at the beach for the highlight of their fundraising calendar.

The RNLI Lifeboat station’s open day will take place on Saturday, August 10 from noon until 3pm and will feature many attractions including a rescue demonstration by the lifeboat, beach games, coastal rowing, sea safety advice plus much more.

Sheona Smith, fundraising team leader, said: “We look forward to welcoming you to our open day. This promises to be a great day out for the whole family.

The volunteers from Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat are inviting everyone along to their open day on Saturday, August 10. (Pic: Kirsty McLachlan)

"We have many things happening, including a rescue demonstration, Newfoundland rescue dogs displaying their canine rescue skills, burgers, teas, tombola, baking, jams and crafts, RNLI shop and ordering local fruit and vegetables.

"New for this year we have a ‘golf raffle’ competition where you can compete to win golf clubs, including a driver and woods.

“We have beach games and activities for all ages which will again be co-ordinated by the Fife Phantoms netball teams, including competitions, races, tug ‘o’ war and much more fun to be enjoyed.”

Also joining the volunteers on the beach will be RNLI mascot Stormy Stan for younger supporters as well as representatives from Andy’s Man Club and Raith Rovers Foundation.

Sheona added: “Our crew will be on hand to chat about water safety and how to keep everyone safe whilst enjoying summer activities. We will have live music from local band Definition.

"As one of Scotland’s busiest lifeboats, the station has been very busy with 105 taskings in 2023. Events such as our open day are vital to raise funds to maintain this service.”