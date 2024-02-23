Ewan Park was last seen around 4:00pm on Thursday near a bus stop at the junction of Ostlers Way and the A901 in the town.

He is described as around 5ft 4ins, of slim build with shoulder length blonde, curly hair. When last seen he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a blue hoodie and grey Adidas trainers with a white stripe.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Inspector Conrad Musgrave said: “Concerns are growing for Ewan’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well. He has connections in the Gillespie Grove area of Kirkcaldy. I am asking the public to keep a look out for Ewan and if you see him or know where he might be then please get in touch.”