Ex-Fife student shares Eurovision songs as she presents her own Radio One show

Megan Percival (Pic: Submitted)

A former Fife College student has been chosen to present a show on BBC Radio 1 as part of the station’s prestigious ‘Christmas Presenter Takeover.’

Megan Percival, a self-confessed Eurovision super-fan, will bring her passion for Euro-pop to the nation with a specially curated show on Monday, January 13.

The show will spotlight her love for the contest and feature some of her favourite tracks from Eurovision history. The opportunity comes as part of Radio 1’s annual festive takeover which showcases the UK’s freshest broadcasting talent and gives rising stars the chance to present on one of the country’s biggest platforms.

Megan, from Rosyth, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have the chance to represent the mighty Kingdom of Fife and share the pure euphoria of Eurovision. Can’t wait to bring you some of my all-time favourite songs from the contest which all deserve your 12 points.”

Megan’s success follows a string of recent achievements by the college’s media and communications graduates, including Sharrell Carroll, who won Boom Radio’s first-ever gold award at the Student Radio Awards 2024 for her CampusCast Podcast. Megan herself earned two golds at the same ceremony for ‘Best Specialist Music Programming’ and ‘Best Entertainment Programming’ for her show All Things Alt. She is now studying at Sunderland University.

Jim Metcalfe, principal, said: “We are thrilled to see Megan’s talent recognised on such a significant platform. BBC Radio 1 is the dream of many aspiring broadcasters, and Megan’s success is a testament to her hard work and dedication. It’s also a fantastic showcase for Fife as a hub of creativity and ambition”