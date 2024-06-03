Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former police station in Fife could be converted into a house if councillors approve a planning application.

Wormit’s St Fort Road police station has been disused for a number of years, but now property owners David and Liz Anderson of Newport-on-Tay want Fife Council’s permission to turn it into a house. The application site is a former police station located on the main road passing through Newport on Tay and Wormit.

According to previous reports, the station was closed for several years prior to its sale three years ago in 2021, and it was considered surplus to Police Scotland’s requirements.

Now, Mr and Mrs Anderson want to convert the old station into a home.

The former police station in Wormit

“The area is entirely residential and has a wide outlook over the River Tay and adjoining suburbs,” a planning statement said. “The site is ideally suited to residential use and has off street parking and access on site, and existing mains drainage and water connections.”

They said the semi-detached part of the site has already been converted into a rental property. Now, they are looking to convert the two storey semi detached section. The application site owned by the applicants has a semi detached existing dwelling recently converted from the old police station residential accommodation. The property is a rental property .

If approved, the Andersons would have permission to build a first floor storey extension and balcony, install rooflights, and create a parking area and bin storage.