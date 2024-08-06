Exam results: Fife pupils find out their grades live on ITV’s Good Morning Britain

Nerves and tensions were high early this morning at Waid Academy as a handful of fourth, fifth and sixth year pupils gathered in the cafeteria to open their SQA exam results live on camera for the country to see.

Hands shook as students tore into envelopes and parents waited with bated breath until finally their faces cracked with joy and relief – and the moment was captured live on ITV’s Good Morning Britain which joined local media at the big event.

“I was super nervous because with university there were certain grades that I was looking for and just with the way the papers had gone I wasn’t quite sure what I was going to get,” 16-year-old S6 student Katie McKie said. “I’m super happy because it went better than I could have hoped for.”

Ms McKie's face split into a massive smile the moment she opened her results and her mum, Yvonne, rushed over to share an emotional huge.

S4, S5, and S6 students from Waid Academy 2023-24 opened their SQA exam results live on camera this morning. The group celebrated the moment in front of the school. (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

"It was really great," Ms McKie added. "[My mum] was supporting me a lot when I was revising and things and so it was great to celebrate that with her."

She added: "I’ll be applying to Strathclyde for aeronautical engineering. I want to be a pilot - that’s my goal. My grades fit what I need so that is really exciting."

Across the country, students will receive their exam results for Higher, National and Advanced grade levels today, and in Fife it's generally a positive picture. According to Fife Council, the total number of presentations at National 5 increased this year, and the grade A pass rate was maintained at 31%, in line with previous years.

Additionally, the council revealed that A-C pass rates and A-D award rates have fallen by approximately 2% in comparison with 2023.

S6 student Katie McKie shares her SQA exam results with her mum Yvonne after opening them at Waid Academy on Tuesday (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

Cllr Cara Hilton, spokesperson for education said: "I’d like to congratulate all those who received their SQA results, regardless of the grades they received. The hard work and dedication put into their studies by so many young people needs to be acknowledged. It is wonderful to see our young people so confident, with great skills and such a wide range of achievements but today is a day for congratulating them on the results they have achieved."

Although some Waid students opened their results in front of cameras at 7:00am, other high and secondary schoolers who sat their Nationals and Highers will receive their results via email and post throughout the day.

“It’s an extremely nerve racking day for all learners across the country and here in Waid as well,” said Scott Duncan, head teacher. “I think there were a lot of nerves, a lot of excitement as well but it’s great to see the culmination of all that hard work throughout the course of the year.”

He continued: “Thanks to the teachers and staff, but most thanks to the young people who have worked really hard over the course of the year. There have been changes this year with the reintroduction of course work. So it’s been important to prepare all our young people for that this year and make sure they achieve the best possible results.”

Brother and sister Finlay and Mia Miles are in different years, but both were in full celebration mode when their results were revealed.

“It was a bit easier for me because mine didn’t really matter - I’ve already got a place at university,” Mr Miles, S6, said. “But I was worried for Mia, she was a bit nervous. However, she’s done better than she expected.”

Mia added: “I did way better than I expected so I’m much happier now. I was expecting some Cs and Bs and maybe a couple As, but I got six As and two Bs.”

School friends Almina Mizrak, Maddison Connolly, and Rosie Dunsire stood huddled together while they opened their results and immediately turned to each other to celebrate.

“I kept telling myself I can’t cry on live telly if I didn’t do well,” Almina said. “But it was really good. I didn’t think I’d done as well as I did.”

Maddison added; “I was really nervous. [But] it was comforting because we weren’t on our own.”

Although most of the students received the results they wanted, Mr Duncan said there was support available for young people.

“It’s important to say all of the results, no matter what they are, there’s people there to help if you’re not as happy with your results,” he said. “We’re there to support young people with their successes and if they need a bit of support going forward as well.”