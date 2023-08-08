Overall, the region showed an improvement in A-C passes and A-D awards in stage S4 for National 5. Further analysis is being undertaken to establish a fuller picture of this year’s achievement by all young people, including those gaining awards in ungraded courses, units, such as Skills for Work awards, and National Progression Awards.

Maria Lloyd, Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services for secondary schools and specialist support, welcomed the initial data, adding: “This shows an ambition from our schools to enter more young people at increased level, although this does mean a shift this year towards the awarding of lower grades.

“There are many factors involved in these results and we can’t forget the impact of Covid and the subsequent lockdowns, individual isolating, absence and mental health issues associated with the pandemic, created for our children and young people. It’s testament to their hard work and determination and to the dedication of our school staff, that there is only a very small drop in the overall grades.”

Headteacher Ken Currie with pupils at Madras College

A group of pupils from Madras College in St Andrews opened their envelopes live on camera in front of the media, including a live link to the Good Morning Britain studio on ITV.

Ken Currie, headteacher, said: “Apart from sitting the actual exams, this is probably the most stressful thing these young people have ever had to do. I’m so grateful to them and their parents for coming into school to let us all share in the tension and excitement of the day. It was a joy to see their beaming faces as they read the results of their hard work.

“I hope everyone recognises the effort which goes into achieving the results we are seeing today. No matter the outcome of these exams, I see the commitment our young people have to their education and I want to say congratulations to them all. But also to our staff and to their parents, carers and families who have supported them to do this. It is definitely a team effort from all the Madras community. “

Councillor Cara Hilton, spokesperson for education added her tributes. She said: “While I want to say well done to all those who got their results today, I also want to reassure anyone who may not have done as well as they thought or hoped they might, that there are still lots of options available to them.”

“SQA, UCAS and Skills Development Scotland have a range of advice on their websites, on what to do if you haven’t gained the qualifications you hoped for this time round. There are phone lines you can call for help and support - but the main thing is to talk to someone if you are anxious, things are never as bad as they seem and there’s always help available.“