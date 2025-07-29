Exam results: when do they arrive, what support is there for Fife pupils getting their grades?

School pupils across Fife will find out how they got on in their exams next week.

SQA results are due to be revealed on Tuesday, August 5, and a huge operation is set to roll into action to provide guidance and support.

Over 147,000 learners across Scotland will receive the results of their Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers, and Skills for Work Awards. Learners completing National Progression Awards, National Certificates, and Awards are also certified on Tuesday and throughout the year.

Envelopes containing news of the grades will be delivered by first class post to pupils;’ homes, while everyone who signed up for and activated a MySQA account will also receive their results by text and/or email the same morning. If learners do not receive their certificate with their post, they can contact their school, college or training provider, who can provide results and work with SQA to find out what has happened to their certificate

Skills Development Scotland advisers will be on hand to offer guidance on course vacancies at colleges and universities, confirmation and clearing, Foundation, Modern and Graduate Apprenticeships, jobs, volunteering, or staying on at school. Its helpline can be reached at 0808 100 8000 and will be open from 8:00am to 8:00pm on Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th. It will also be open from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Thursday 7th and Friday 8th.

The SQA’s free appeals service opens at 9:00am on Tuesday, and candidates can submit an appeal directly via the SQA website, or ask their school, college, or training provider to submit one on their behalf. A senior marker will carry out a marking review of SQA-marked assessments, and a grade may go up, down, or stay the same. Learners are advised to speak to their teacher or lecturer before submitting an appeal.

Priority appeals are available for learners who have a conditional offer for a college or university place or for a training or employment offer. These must be submitted to the SQA by Tuesday, August 12 or by Thursday 21st if the learner’s school, college or training provider submits the appeal for them. All other appeals must be submitted by Tuesday, August 26, or by Friday 29th if handled by the school, college or training provider.

The exam results will allow young people to take the next step on their learning journey; either continuing at school, moving on to college or university, or entering employment or a workplace-based training programme.

Robin McKenzie, liaison manager for Fife at SQA said: “If you’re concerned about your results for National 5, Higher, or Advanced Higher, you can appeal your grade for free, but I’d encourage anyone considering this to chat with their teacher or lecturer first - they can help you think through your options and what’s best for you.

“Learners can be confident that the qualifications they’ve earned are fair and credible, reflecting the knowledge, understanding, and skills they’ve developed through their hard work. Similarly, colleges, universities, and employers can trust that the high standards and integrity of our qualifications have been upheld.”

The SQA’s candidate advice line will be available on Results Day from 8:00am to 6:00pm, then Wednesday 6th to Friday 8th from 8:30am to 5pm. The number is 0345 279 1000.

Mr McKenzie added: “I encourage anyone who has any queries or needs advice come Results Day, to call the helplines where dedicated members of staff will be happy to help and guide you. Remember, whether your achievements are what you expect, or not, there are many different routes available to shape your future success.”

More information is available online at www.sqa.org.uk/results.