Excitement builds ahead of Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival 2025

Excitement is building ahead of this year’s Kirkcaldy Park’s Running Festival.

The two day event, which takes place on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31, will bring together 1000 runners, their families and the local community.

The festival features a five mile trail race at Dunnikier Park on the Saturday, followed by the popular half marathon around the lang toun on the Sunday.

And this year organisers are reporting record numbers signing up for the weekend’s events since the first half marathon was held in 2019.

The parks half marathon is back for 2025 on Sunday, August 31 as part of the two-day running festival (Pic: Scott Louden)

Cara Murdoch, chair of the festival committee, said: “We’ve been really delighted with the support from runners and community this year.

"We’ve surpassed previous years’ entries other than 2019 which was the first year it ran. The numbers show there’s a real appetite in the community for the festival and an enthusiasm to keep it going. We’re hoping to keep building on its success.”

The trail race at Dunnikier Park on the Saturday sold out early, with nearly 250 runners signed up to take on the beautiful woodland trails.

On Sunday, August 31 the spotlight shifts to the half marathon, which starts in Beveridge Park.

Youngsters will once again have the chance to take part in the fun run. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The route takes runners through the town’s other parks – Dunnikier and Ravenscraig – before opening to stunning coastal views. It features a mix of undulating road, parkland, paths and seafront on a tour of the town.

Once again this year, an event village is being created in Beveridge Park with over 30 vendors offering food, drink, local crafts and running gear.

There will also be a chance for young people under 15 to take part in a fun run, after the half marathon has set off.

Organisers are thrilled with the support they have received from runners and the community with the weekend’s events aiming to bring people together, helping them to stay active, enjoying the local parks and celebrating the community.

Cara said the weekend wouldn’t be possible without the help of a team of volunteers.

She said: “We are thankful for those that have come forward so far to volunteer. The event wouldn’t run without them, it’s that simple.

"The volunteers provide a bit of warmth, inclusivity and pride in the community. They are important in making it a great experience and adding the sparkle and bringing the energy to the day.

"We have enough for the trail run, but we’re always looking for more for the half marathon.

"We appreciate it’s a big ask for people giving up their time for a couple of hours on a Sunday but people seem to enjoy it.

"I think they gain a lot from it themselves as well as helping out the community event.

“If anyone that wants to volunteer, they can do so right up until the Saturday, the day before. The more we have the more successful the event is.”

The half marathon on the Sunday will mean road closures around the town and motorists are advised to plan ahead if they need to travel that day. Road signs have been placed around the town in recent weeks to give people warning.

Cara said: “We’ll have the road closures in place which are a bit of a challenge. It’s only for four hours in the year and the advice is to stay at home if you can.

"However we appreciate there are some people who need to get places during that period, and we’d ask them to plan ahead. There will be some diversions and delays, but we will look to have the roads reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

“If there is somewhere people are looking to get to and they wonder how to get there with the closures, then we’d ask them to email our general enquiries address in advance and the team will do our best to help advise them of the best route.”

For full details of the weekends events, or to find out how you can volunteer to help out visit the website www.kprf.run