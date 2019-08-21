Exciting plans revealed for first Leven Run Fest

Fitness fanatics and film buffs in Levenmouth are in for a treat in the next couple of months, as the area hosts its first 10k run and outdoor movie event.

The Leven Run Fest takes place on Sunday, October 27, with routes planned for 10k, 5k and a junior 1k run.

The 10k route begins at the leisure centre and takes participants along the beach, through Silverburn Park and around the golf courses, showing off some of the best parts of the area, before finishing up back in the town.

The event is limited to 500 entrants – and booking is already open. So people keen on taking part, whether amateur runners or just folk wanting to raise some money for a cause close to their heart, are being urged to book now.

The running festival, as well as the movie event, have been organised by Levenmouth Together, which has also set up the first Leven Food & Drink Festival on August 24.

“Health and well-being in this area is an issue we want to address,” said partnerships and commercialisation officer Lee Murray.

“We want to get people out and running, and enjoying what we’ve got locally. We’re trying to show off Leven to people who might not be from the area.”

All the profits raised from the running festival will be going back into local charities.

The event is also the perfect opportunity for groups and organisations to raise funds.

Meanwhile, the outdoor movie event, which will be held within Silverburn Park on September 8, will give people the chance to sit back, relax and enjoy two films on the big screen.

Visitors will be able to watch Jungle Book and/or the Greatest Showman in the beautiful surroundings of the park – without creating a lot of noise. Attendees will wear headphones, allowing them to be immersed in the film.

And the fun does not stop there.

Haud yer Wheesht will be hosting a silent disco at the end of each movie, getting folk grooving in the park.

“I’ve not seen anyone else doing an outdoor movie event with a silent disco,” said Mr Murray.

“Because it is in the park, and you’re surrounded by the trees, when you put the headphones on you disappear. This way we thought you could immerse yourself in the movie. We thought it would be a wee bit different.

“This way it keeps the sound levels down for the locals, but also allows visitors to immerse themselves in the film.

“And it’s a great use of the park.”

Food stalls, including new business Stubborn Slice, will also be on hand to make sure those attending do not go hungry.

It is hoped that movie event and the running festival can become annual events.

But Levenmouth Together is also keen to hear what ideas locals have for other events and festivals in the future.

More information about the two events can be found on the Levenmouth Together Facebook page.

Tickets for the outdoor movie event can be purchased on eventbrite, while running festival places can be booked on entrycentral.com.