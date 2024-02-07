Exhibition plans as Kirkcaldy Civic Society set to mark its 50th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisation set up to preserve and celebrate the town’s heritage is planning an exhibition later this year - and would welcome photos or small objects to put on display. Contact [email protected] or approach one of the committee members at the next meeting.

They have been looking back at the changes in the town over that time and the passion for retaining the best aspects of life here while adding quality new ones, exhibited by its succession of hard-working committees.

The next event in the society’s programme is "Looking Back at Kirkcaldy Past" - a short film afternoon on Tuesday, February 13 at 2:00pm in the Old Kirk. It is free and open to all. Refreshments are served afterwards for which donations are requested.

Amy Strachan, soprano accompanied by pianist Daniel Silcock, are performing live at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

The following evening, St. Valentine's Day, music takes the floor in the Old Kirk as Kirkcaldy Music Society hosts Amy Strachan, soprano accompanied by pianist Daniel Silcock, starting at 7.30pm.

These two young artistes, from Peterhead but now known internationally, received a warm welcome from their audience when they performed together in the Old Kirk so brilliantly at the very first “Tea & Tunes” event in 2022. Taught by local singing teacher Rosemary Nairne as a teenager, Amy is no stranger to Kirkcaldy and has sung with Fife Opera. Daniel's skills as a pianist were as much appreciated in Kirkcaldy as in the Netherlands where he had been playing.