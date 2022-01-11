Extra funding to help Fife trust to support people in chronic pain
Fife’s leading provider of sports and leisure services has welcomed additional Scottish Government funding which will see it deliver additional support to local people living in chronic pain.
Fife Sports and Leisure Trust will use the additional three-month funding to give 100 people with chronic pain referred by clinicians a three-month Leisure Active membership – its own low-cost membership scheme which gives unlimited access to its facilities across Fife – so that they can benefit from the health and wellbeing benefits associated with physical activity.
Fiona Prendergast, wellbeing and programming manager, said: “We know from the results of our health programme that people who participate in regular physical activity report benefits such as feeling stronger, fitter and increased energy levels as well as enhanced mental wellbeing and confidence – all of which contribute to reducing symptoms and managing pain levels associated with a range of health conditions.”
The funding has come through the Scottish Government’s Chronic Pain Winter Support Fund.