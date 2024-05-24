ExxonMobil employees saddle up for cycling charity challenge
Employees at Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) at Mossmorran saddled up for a 1,428-mile virtual cycle challenge – raising £2,000 for local not-for-profit group, Meedies Bike Club, which runs from Lochore Meadows Outdoor Education centre.
Run by a dedicated volunteer group of local riders, the club holds a unified mission, to promote cycling as a healthy and fun pursuit, as well as supporting children aged 4-18 in accessing bicycles, learning bike safety, and improving mental health through cycling.
The FEP Chain Reaction Challenge, led by the site’s mental health and wellbeing group, saw employees take turns cycling the distance from the Fife plant to the iconic Circuit de Monaco, home of the Monaco Grand Prix. Topping the leaderboard was FEP business analyst, Fabian Gonzalez who rode an impressive 379 miles. His efforts saw him win a £150 Decathlon voucher. There were chances to win prizes for all participants, including a £50 Decathlon voucher and a recovery products cycle pack.
Fabian said: “We at ExxonMobil Fife are immensely proud to have participated in such a significant cause, which reinforces our broader commitment to community health. Personally, coming top of the leaderboard was the icing on the cake, although it was truly a team effort which we all worked hard for.”
“The team is also delighted to announce that the bikes used in the challenge will be transferred to our on-site gym, making them accessible for all employees to further their physical health. The team is already eager to get back on the saddle!”
