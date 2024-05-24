Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Employees at ExxonMobil have raised more than £2,000 for a local charity that aims to promote cycling.

Employees at Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) at Mossmorran saddled up for a 1,428-mile virtual cycle challenge – raising £2,000 for local not-for-profit group, Meedies Bike Club, which runs from Lochore Meadows Outdoor Education centre.

Run by a dedicated volunteer group of local riders, the club holds a unified mission, to promote cycling as a healthy and fun pursuit, as well as supporting children aged 4-18 in accessing bicycles, learning bike safety, and improving mental health through cycling.

The FEP Chain Reaction Challenge, led by the site’s mental health and wellbeing group, saw employees take turns cycling the distance from the Fife plant to the iconic Circuit de Monaco, home of the Monaco Grand Prix. Topping the leaderboard was FEP business analyst, Fabian Gonzalez who rode an impressive 379 miles. His efforts saw him win a £150 Decathlon voucher. There were chances to win prizes for all participants, including a £50 Decathlon voucher and a recovery products cycle pack.

Employees at Mossmorran raised £2,000 in the 1,428-mile ‘cross- continent’ cycle challenge (Pic: ExxonMobil)

Fabian said: “We at ExxonMobil Fife are immensely proud to have participated in such a significant cause, which reinforces our broader commitment to community health. Personally, coming top of the leaderboard was the icing on the cake, although it was truly a team effort which we all worked hard for.”