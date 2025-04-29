Fae The Links: appeal to locals to share their stories in new exhibition in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new exhibition is set to feature memories of the Links area of Kirkcaldy - written by the people who live there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is being organised by Linktown Action Community Group, and a call has gone out to locals - past and present - to share their stories.

The Philp Hall will host ‘Fae The Links’ - a one-day exhibition on June 15 which will spotlight the stories submitted along with photos of events, people and groups in the area across the generations from Nicol Street to Invertiel. The group behind the initiative have already had a good number of submissions, but want to make sure no-one misses out before the deadline of June 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Smith, treasurer, said: “We are getting lots of stories and some lovely poetry - some funny, some very touching. People have really got involved - not just locals but folk living in Canada and the USA who emigrated from here. They are all submitting their stories. It is great to that that level of interest.”

Derek Hall and Mark Smith from Linktown Action Community Group who are staging the 'Fae The Links' initiative (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The group has forged links with schools as well as the Showmen’s Guild which has historic connections to the Links, and its exhibition has caught the interest of Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The area is also synonymous with Raith Rovers and the legendary Raith Ballroom, which was host to many big dances and concerts. It is now home to the Rema Church. It is also home to Polish and Romanian communities, and their stories can also form part of this exhibition to celebrate the history and spirit of the area.

Derek Hall, chairman, said: “The aim is to create a book of the stories, but we know that not everyone is comfortable writing them down, so we are organising for them to be recorded as audio.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contributions to ‘Fae The Links’ can be dropped into the Philp Hall, or emailed to [email protected] There are also drop boxes at Linktown Local, across from the hall, and the local barber’s shop. Pictures - copies rather than originals - can also be submitted to the venue.

Fae The Links is open to anyone to pen a story of their memories and share their photos (Pic:Submitted)

The aim of the exhibition is to capture people’s memories, and change perceptions of the area.

May Smith, who is also part of the organising team, said: “It pains me to say it, but the truth is that the Links has a bit of a bad reputation these days. When asked where I live and I reply, ‘the Links’ it’s inevitably met with raised eyebrows and the retort, ‘Oh my god! I wouldn’t like to live there’.

“As someone who was born, raised and still lives in Links that rips my knitting! Our community is the same as every other. If you look hard enough, you’ll find the good, the bad and the downright ugly but there’s one common denominator - we’re all Jock Tamson’s bairns and, for all our flaws, we are a strong and proud community. I for one have never been ashamed to say I’m ‘fae the Links.’ In fact I’d go as far as say I feel proud of the fact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no restrictions on what you can write about, and the organisers have dressed they are not worried about handwriting or spelling - they simply want to hear your stories in the every day language that you use.

Added May: “Long stories, short stories, poems, cartoons - the world is your oyster! Anything goes! Write a story about your memories, one that sums up how you feel about the place. It can be happy, sad, funny, or scary - and you can remain anonymous if you prefer. There’s no need to sign your name to anything.

“There will be tea, coffee and biscuits available on the day because we’d like you to stick around and have a blether. After all it’s your exhibition and it’s a great opportunity for you to catch up with folks you don’t see every day and maybe haven’t seen for years.”