Fae The Links: exhibition on memories of life in the Links launches at Philp Hall in Kirkcaldy

The wraps come off a new exhibition this weekend featuring the memories of the Links area of Kirkcaldy - written by the people who live there.

The Philp Hall will host ‘Fae The Links’ on Sunday, June 15. The one-day exhibition spotlights the stories submitted along with photos of events, people and groups in the area across the generations from Nicol Street to Invertiel.

Organised by Linktown Action Community Group, the closing date for any last-minute submissions is Friday, June 13.

Contributions to ‘Fae The Links’ can be dropped into the Philp Hall, or emailed to [email protected]. There are also drop boxes at Linktown Local, across from the hall, and the local barber’s shop. Pictures - copies rather than originals - can also be submitted to the venue.

Derek Hall and Mark Smith from Linktown Action Community Group who are part of the team behind the 'Fae The Links' initiative (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The aim is to capture people’s memories, and change perceptions of the area.

May Smith, who is also part of the organising team, said: “When asked where I live and I reply, ‘the Links’ it’s inevitably met with raised eyebrows and the retort, ‘Oh my god! I wouldn’t like to live there’. As someone who was born, raised and still lives in Links that rips my knitting!

“Our community is the same as every other. If you look hard enough, you’ll find the good, the bad and the downright ugly but there’s one common denominator - we’re all Jock Tamson’s bairns and, for all our flaws, we are a strong and proud community.”

There are no restrictions on what you can write about, and the organisers have stressed they are not worried about handwriting or spelling - they simply want to hear your stories in the every day language that you use.

Fae The Links is open to anyone to pen a story of their memories and share their photos (Pic:Submitted)

Added May: “It’s your exhibition and a great opportunity to catch up with folks you don’t see every day and maybe haven’t seen for years.”

Linktown Action Community Group, has also forged links with schools as well as the Showmen’s Guild which has historic connections to the Links, and its exhibition has caught the interest of Kirkcaldy Galleries.

Mark Smith, treasurer, said: “People have really got involved - not just locals but folk living in Canada and the USA who emigrated from here. They are all submitting their stories. It is great to that that level of interest.”