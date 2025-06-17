An exhibition celebrating the people of the Links in Kirkcaldy, and telling their stories, has been hailed a success.

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the Philp Hall on Sunday to see ‘Fae The Links’ which featured letters, stories and photos submitted by people who grew up in the area.

The one-day exhibition, organised by Linktown Action Community Group, captured the memories of generations who lived in Nicol Street to Invertiel - and help to change perceptions of the area. Now a councillor has called for some of the material to be included into the wider Kirkcaldy story.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy) was one of the many who attended the exhibition, and thanked the volunteers at the hall for making it such a resounding success in the community.

Kathleen Leslie with the team behind Fae The Links (Pic: Submitted)

She said: “Right from the start I thought this was an absolutely exciting initiative. The exhibition showcased the area over the years, with every aspect of life and community covered.”

“This was about hearing the voices of people who were born and grew up in the area but may have now moved away – sometimes elsewhere in Scotland and sometimes to other parts of the world. It was also the narratives of those new to the area, who have arrived due to being refugees or migrants and have made the Links their home.”

“The exhibition had handwritten stories from Polish migrants from as far back as the 1930s to those who worked down the pit to one lady who is now a baroness. There were photographs, newspaper cuttings and podcasts with wonderful pieces written by the local primary school children.”

She added: ““I would like to see some thought given now to perhaps including some of the material on display into the wider story of Kirkcaldy and her people.”

“Finally, I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved in the organisation of the day. Shane, Lizzy, May and Derek along with a hardworking group of volunteers pulled this together in a matter of weeks.

“It was due to their hard work and dedication that this took place.”