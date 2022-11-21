Fair Isle Primary School in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy hosted a professional dancer and DJ, as pupils and teachers from across the school showed off their dance moves throughout the day.

The event was organised by Claire Keith, teacher at Fair Isle, and the primary 5 and 5/6 classes, who spent the week leading up to the event learning about Children in Need.

Claire said: “The two classes who ran it have been learning about Children in Need. They looked at all the different charities and services that are provided through it.

Pupils and staff at Fair Isle Primary School took part in the Children in Need fundraiser