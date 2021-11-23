Falkirk Football Community Foundation helps trio gain qualifications

The ten-week, fully funded initiative was delivered by Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) in partnership with Falkirk Football Community Foundation.

Based at Kelty Hearts Football Club, it was designed to improve the health and well-being, skills and certified qualification outcomes for participants.

CRT Sports Works candidates Lee Marshall, Daniel Martin and Gregor Duff were rewarded for their efforts with SQA certificates.

CRT Sports Works candidates Lee Marshall, Daniel Martin and Gregor Duff were presented with their certificates by Nicky Wilson, CRT trustee (second from left). Contributed.

In return for their hard work, the trio were able to build on their CVs, develop IT skills, improve their physical fitness and make new friends.

In addition, the participants gained practical experience of interviews, delivered training sessions with local primary schools and attended fundamental coaching programmes, including the SFA Level 1.1 Introduction to Coaching Course.

Organisers were delighted with the enthusiasm and energy of all those involved – exemplified by one candidate being offered a kick-start position on the last week of the course with Fife Active Schools.

The CRT Sports works candidates pictured with Kelty Primary School and representatives from CRT Scotland, Kelty Hearts, Falkirk Football Community Foundation and local councillors. Contributed.

The course ran over ten weeks between August and November.

One candidate in particular clocked up approximately 240 miles walking to the course each week, despite travelling expenses being available, as they found it helped their health and well-being.

Nicky Wilson, CRT trustee, said: “We were delighted to fund and support the programme delivered in partnership with Falkirk Football Community Foundation over the last ten weeks at Kelty Hearts FC.

“It has been fantastic to see the impact the course has had on participants’ health and well-being, confidence and camaraderie as a group. We hope the skill set, qualifications and practical experience each person has gained and built upon will provide a solid foundation for their future.

“As an organisation we want to see real change for former coalfield communities, many of which are some of the most disadvantaged in the country.

“CRT Sports Works employability programme is making big inroads in supporting this aim and vision.”

CRT was formed in 1999 to help mining communities recover from the devastating effects of pit closures.

It is funded by the Scottish Government with the priorities of supporting local initiatives to improve health and employment prospects for residents of coalfield areas.

