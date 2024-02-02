Fall in domestic gas consumption in Fife as energy prices and cost of living soar

As energy prices and the cost of living soared, 2022 saw a record fall in the amount of gas people in Fife used to fuel their homes, new figures show.

Campaign group National Energy Action said households may be reducing their energy use to "dangerously low levels", and called on the Government to provide more support to the most vulnerable.

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero figures show Fife residents used 1,955 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of gas in 2022.

This was a 13.5 per cent fall on the year before. The largest decrease in domestic gas usage since comparable records began in 2006.

Nationally, domestic gas use fell by 12.7 per cent in 2022 which the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's report said is "likely related to elevated energy prices as well as the generally high cost of living".

Peter Smith, director of policy at National Energy Action, said some of the fall could be due to people reducing needless energy use, but warned it is likely many of the 6.5 million households in the UK "are having to cut their energy consumption to dangerously low levels".

Mr Smith added: "We are continuing to call on the UK Government to provide more support to protect the most vulnerable people."

Domestic electricity use also saw a record fall nationally, with the amount used in 2022 down by 8.2% on the previous year.

In Fife, 530 GWh of electricity was used by residents to power their homes.

This was 10.4% down on 2021, and also a record fall since comparable figures began in 2006.

The DESNZ said it "recognises the cost-of-living challenges families are facing", and is providing £104 billion of support with bills.

A spokesperson added: "Thanks to our Warm Home Discount, 3 million low-income households are expected to benefit from £150 targeted support this winter.