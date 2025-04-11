Families First manager retires after years of service dedicated to Fife's children and families

Morag Coleman with guests at the retirement party.

The manager of a charity dedicated to supporting children and families facing adversity has retired.

Morag Coleman recently retired from St Andrews based charity, Families First and a party was held by the team in her honour.

Morag’s career has been dedicated to supporting children and families facing disadvantage and adversity, leaving a lasting impact on communities across North East Fife.

Joining Families First as manager in 2011, Morag has been instrumental in steering the charity through significant changes, introducing a person-centred approach and an enhanced focus on supporting families with additional needs—a philosophy that remains at the heart of the organisation.

The charity has greatly benefitted from her many years’ experience supporting familie – as the volunteer chairperson at Leven Playgroup, juggling this demanding role while raising her own family; as a family worker for Fife Council; team leader at East Fife Women’s Aid; and as a senior supervisor at ChildLine in Scotland.

Under her leadership, Families First has seen remarkable growth, increasing its capacity to support more children and families each year while maintaining its core values of respect, kindness, understanding, and compassion.

Morag’s successes in fundraising through the last decade helped the charity offer new services, starting with the creation and funding of a new Family Support Service in 2014, which allows Families First to deliver comprehensive, holistic support.

Morag has always been committed to partnership working, and as Chair of the Voluntary Sector Children’s Services Forum she has supported and encouraged other third sector organisations to share information, knowledge, skills and resources, ensuring they provide a strong and collaborative voice to influence Children’s Services and improve outcomes for children, young people and families in Fife.

Joining staff, trustees, supporters and her family at the party, the Deputy Lieutenant of Fife, Cameron Grant, paid tribute to Morag’s career, remembering in particular Families First being awarded the Queen’s Award in 2016, the highest award that can be made to a charity.

He noted that Morag has received a very rare second invitation to the Royal Garden Party for this summer, starting her retirement in style!

A spokesperson for Families First, said: “As Morag prepares for her retirement, the staff at Families First would like to extend their gratitude for her leadership and support during both calm and challenging times. While her presence will be greatly missed, the legacy of her work ensures that she leaves behind a thriving charity well equipped to support local children and young people. We wish Morag a happy and fulfilling retirement!”

To find out more about Families First, please visit www.familiesfirststandrews.org.uk