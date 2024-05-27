Families search as plaque unveiled to Fife papermill workers killed in World War One
Markinch Heritage Group will host the ceremony at Markinch Institute on Monday, June 24. The building was erected by Tullis Russell & Company Ltd., and opened in in 1926 as a memorial to its employees who were killed in World War One. In 1993 the building was gifted to Markinch Uniformed Youth Organisations and was renamed the 252 Memorial Hall - 252being an amalgam of the 25th Markinch Scouts and the 2nd Markinch Guides.
The hall had recently undergone a refurbishment as it prepares for its centenary in 2026. Whilst it is understood that, at one time, there was a Roll of Honour dedicated to the 24 men who fell,- it escapes living memory. Now the heritage group in conjunction with The Russell Trust wish to correct this omission.
A new memorial plaque, affixed to the hall's external wall will be unveiled next month. It will display the names and regiments of those who fell, and its unveiling will be the centrepiece of a short, appropriate and dignified service.
The group is keen to trace descendants of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and invite them to the ceremony. To date, only one has been found prompting an appeal for others to come forward. Anyone who believes that they have a family connection to any of the names, please e-mail [email protected]
A group spokesperson said: “It is appreciated that this appeal is a long shot but there is always the possibility that some descendants are still in the local area. Markinch Heritage Group would certainly welcome hearing from them.
Tullis Russell was founded in 1809 by Robert Tullis as R Tullis & Co. and was one of the biggest employers in the area, with generations of local families employed at their local mills. The company also played a major role in the community. The papermaking side of the business went into administration on April 27 2015 after more than two centuries of production in Markinch.
