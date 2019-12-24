Family ‘disgusted’ after gift left next to road half a mile from house

A couple at a Fife farm were left ‘disgusted’ after learning that a gift for them had been delivered – to a fence at the side of the road half a mile from their home.

Elena Henderson had been sent a surprise gift by a friend days before Christmas.

However, rather than the flowers being delivered to Lalathan Farm, near Kennoway, they were dumped at the side of the road in the middle of nowhere.

A picture was then sent to the friend who had sent the gift to prove it had been delivered. The picture was then sent to Elena to let her know what had happened.

With no information to guess the location of the gift, it was not until a local woman spotted the present the following day that Elena finally received the flowers.

“I was disgusted because they are flowers and the woman who sent them is a good friend of mine,” said Elena.

“They had been damaged because they had been left out all night.”

Elena said her usual DPD delivery driver is “on point” and the couple have had no issues in the past with packages being delivered.

“The seasonal staff must care less than the usual driver,” she said.

“He was given directions and he didn’t follow them. It’s like they couldn’t be bothered.”

Elena added: “I’m just thankful that it was not something like an electrical device, or else it would have been ruined.”

DPD told the Mail it was investigating the incident last week.