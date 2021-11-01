Family favourites Funbox return to Glenrothes with brand new show

Funbox is returning to the Rothes Halls with Santa’s Pyjama Party. Pics: John Young

Kevin Macleod, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Bonzo the Dog promise a show filled to the brim with jokes, laughs and joy for all the family to get into the festive spirit

Formerly of The Singing Kettle, Funbox maintain the balance of traditional singalong songs and brand new compositions with a distinctly Scottish flavour, but with their own brand of modern manic humour and organised chaos.

Kevin said: “It’s been wonderful to grow Funbox over the last six years and to see our shows become a highlight in many families’ calendars. We always have a great time in Glenrothes and can’t wait to return there in December.

“This tour marks our proper return to the stage - we haven’t been able to tour or perform in theatres since March 220. We can’t wait to get back out on the road and see all our fans and familiar faces again.”

The new show sees Anya and Kevin trying to plan the most perfect, proper, playful, polished and popping pyjama party but it’s all going to pot.

Can you help them to stay awake and get everything ready in time? You might even see Santa!

But who keeps snoring so loudly? What is in Bonzo’s midnight feast? Where are the reindeer’s carrots? And what is in Kevin’s ‘special emergency kit’?

Full to bursting with singalong favourites like ‘The Night Before Christmas’ and ‘Bedtime Boogie’, classics like ‘Jingle Bells’, as well as brand new songs; Santa’s Pyjama Party is the perfect festive family treat all wrapped up with a bow.

At the heart of every show is the magical but mysterious Funbox, which contains everything audiences need to sing a song or have an adventure.

Anya Scott Rodgers said: “We love visiting venues and entertaining families across Scotland and Christmas time is our favourite time to tour. We’re so looking forward to bringing the festive cheer to The Rothes Halls this December.”