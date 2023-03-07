Vicki Rennie from Nourish with some of the children enjoying the colouring in table. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

The event saw a range of craft and STEM activities on offer and the chance for the kids to get a tattoo and their face painted. There was also items for sale including toys, games, books and clothes.

It was a great opportunity for families in the community to enjoy some free activities, as well as a chance to find out more about Nourish Support Centre.

Nourish offers support to families of children with additional support needs across Fife.