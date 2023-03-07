News you can trust since 1871
Family fun at Kirkcaldy-based charity's Kids' Day

Youngsters enjoyed free activities in Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday as local charity Nourish held a kids’ day.

By Fiona Dobie
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 9:50am
Vicki Rennie from Nourish with some of the children enjoying the colouring in table. Pic: Fife Photo Agency
The event saw a range of craft and STEM activities on offer and the chance for the kids to get a tattoo and their face painted. There was also items for sale including toys, games, books and clothes.

It was a great opportunity for families in the community to enjoy some free activities, as well as a chance to find out more about Nourish Support Centre.

Nourish offers support to families of children with additional support needs across Fife.

Sky Hannah Haldane, 5, had her face painted by Danielle Scobie from DM Facepaint. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.
