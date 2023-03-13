Wendy Page, event organiser, will host the charity fun day at Dunnikier Golf Club, Dunnikier Park, Kirkcaldy, to raise funds for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance – the country’s only such service.

It takes place in the Lang Toun on Monday, 1 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family event will see attractions such as a helicopter bouncy castle, donkey derby, park gowf, putting for all the family, fun fair games, kids craft table, stalls, face painting and more.

The family fun day will take place in aid of the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance was founded in 2013 and currently operates two helicopters and two rapid response vehicles in Scotland. It provides pre-hospital care at the site of emergencies and hospital transportation.

The service is primarily funded through donations, fundraising, events and the charity’s Life-Saving Lottery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy was keen to highlight the importance of the cause, and how reliant the service is on donations from the public.

She said: “I started fundraising for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance for the simple reason that any one of us could require their help at any time, and the only way they can do this is through donations from the public.

“They do an amazing job and help to save a lot of lives. My goal is to raise as much money as possible to keep them in the air”.

The event will run from 12.30pm to 4.00pm, and all funds raised will be donated to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad