Family fun day planned as Dysart club sails into its 55th year

And to celebrate the milestone, members of the club are making final preparations for a special family fun day for the whole community to enjoy this coming weekend.

Dysart’s harbour, which is home to the sailing club, has a rich history.

Like so many, it went from being a thriving port centuries ago to being abandoned and left to deteriorate.

Dysart Harbour has been home to Dysart Sailing Club for 55 years.

Dysart ceased as a commercial port in 1929.

At the time of the club’s formation in 1967 it was badly silted and there were suggestions to fill in the dock as it was dangerous.

Several local men formed Dysart Sailing Club managing to secure a long-term lease from the local authority and persuading them to make improvements.

To this date, Fife Council along with Historic Environment Scotland, maintain an involvement in the harbour to ensure its historical interests are preserved.

As part of the Fife Coastal Path, a walk around the harbour is a popular activity for locals and visitors from other parts of the world.

In recent years, its popularity has increased further thanks to its association with television series Outlander, which has been filmed in the harbour.

Since the club’s inception, committees have worked hard to maintain Dysart Sailing Club, promoting sailing and fishing.

Patricia Davidson, the club’s secretary, explained: “The current membership is around 105 ranging from the youngest junior member at ten years old to those who can evidence a lifetime commitment to the club.

“Even once a member’s sailing days end there is always a warm welcome at the hut for ‘a natter and a brew’.

"Way back in 1967 the first commodore was Tom Carrington, a local man, and today his great nephew Les and his grandson are active members.

"There are many other members who have extended family as members too.”

Over the course of the year, the club maintains its links with other harbours.

An annual outing to Inchkeith island takes place and for some a highlight is observing the annual lift out of boats in October each year and the lift in in April.

Commodore Martin Johncock and an enthusiastic committee are making final arrangements to ensure Sunday’s fun day is a success, offering fun for all the family.

Among the activities planned for Sunday, July 24 around the harbour are music from Dysart Silver Band, the Ukulele Band, a bouncy castle, historical boats display, highland dancers, tombola and Kirkcaldy Model Boat Club.

There will also be a table top sale and K107fm will be there.

A children’s fishing competition will be held on Sunday between 10am and noon – all children must be supervised by an adult on the boat.

The adult’s fishing competition will take place on Saturday between 10am and 2pm, with both competitions sponsored by Ian Johnston Funeral Directors.

Patricia added: “We would be delighted to see visitors tot he harbour enjoying the variety of activities on the day.

"Members of the public are respectfully asked to be aware that areas around the harbour may be restricted on the day during set up for the event.”

Anyone interested in becoming a member is asked to get in touch.