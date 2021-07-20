Family fun day to celebrate renovation of Fife play park

Work started on the park earlier this year.

The Tarvit Woodland Park Development Group will be hosting the event on Saturday, August 28, starting from 1pm.

There will be a beer tent, hot dogs and snacks, and a pipe band.

It will mark the culmination of years of hard work by the group, which is made up of local residents.

The group was formed in 2018, after equipment in a state of disrepair was removed from the play park in Tarvit Woodland Park by Fife Council, leaving parents in the area concerned that the park would be run down and abandoned.