Family of Cardenden girl killed in road accident in legal action against driver

The family of a little girl from Cardenden killed in a road accident in Fife three years ago are set to launch legal action against the driver.
Published 17th Sep 2023, 17:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 17:52 BST
Three-year old Robyn Knox died after being struck by a car in Townhill, near Dunfermline, in August 2020. She passed away at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Parents Barry Fox and Danielle Falconer have begun the legal process against the driver in a bid to get answers. No-one was prosecuted over Robyn’s death. The civil court case will go to the Court of Session.

Innes Laing, a partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: “I can confirm a legal action has now been raised in relation to the truly devastating loss of Robyn. No criminal action was taken against the driver however a lack of prosecution does not prevent people from seeking justice via the civil courts.

Robyn Knox died at the age of three after being struck by a car near Dunfermline (Pic: Suibmitted)Robyn Knox died at the age of three after being struck by a car near Dunfermline (Pic: Suibmitted)
Robyn Knox died at the age of three after being struck by a car near Dunfermline (Pic: Suibmitted)
“The legal action is in the early stages so we cannot comment on specific details but we are committed to ensuring Robyn’s family get the answers and recognition they deserve.”

Robyn was remembered in a striking mural in Townhill, which was painted by Fife artist, Donna Forrester. An online appeal launched immediately after the tragedy, to help with funeral costs, saw donations pour in with £10,000 raised in little more than nine hours.

