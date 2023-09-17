Watch more videos on Shots!

Three-year old Robyn Knox died after being struck by a car in Townhill, near Dunfermline, in August 2020. She passed away at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Parents Barry Fox and Danielle Falconer have begun the legal process against the driver in a bid to get answers. No-one was prosecuted over Robyn’s death. The civil court case will go to the Court of Session.

Innes Laing, a partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: “I can confirm a legal action has now been raised in relation to the truly devastating loss of Robyn. No criminal action was taken against the driver however a lack of prosecution does not prevent people from seeking justice via the civil courts.

Robyn Knox died at the age of three after being struck by a car near Dunfermline (Pic: Suibmitted)

“The legal action is in the early stages so we cannot comment on specific details but we are committed to ensuring Robyn’s family get the answers and recognition they deserve.”