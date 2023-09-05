Family of Fife cancer patient raise £5700 as thank you to services and groups

Watch more videos on Shots!

Ross Harley, from Cardenden, and his family have raised £5,700 for causes around Fife thanks to a monumental campaign following his diagnosis with Neuroendocrine Cancer.

A total of £2500 each was donated to Ward 34 and the ICU at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. A further £700 went to the Fife NETS Natter Group which meets at Kirkcaldy’s Linton Lane Centre and supported Ross and his family at its monthly meetings.

Individuals took part in a number of challenges when the fundraising kicked on on April 1. Stewart Martin from Kinross Lawnscapes defied the heights by volunteering to do a bungee jump from Killiecrankie Bridge dressed as a zebra, which is the symbol of Neuroendocrine cancer charity the Ann Edgar Trust.

Ross Harley and his family raised £5700 for causes in Fife. Pictured with Stewart Martin who raised money by bunjee jumping from Killiecrankie Bridge (Pic: Submitted)

The family also ran several raffles and a number of businesses in the region kindly donated vouchers and prizes for raffles, including a Zebra experience at Fife Zoo. A signed boxing glove from boxer Tyson Fury was also gifted and this raised an amazing £700. The family also received cash donations from businesses who have known Ross over the years.

A representative from the Fife NETS Natter Group said: “Ross has had great care given to him by particularly Ward 34 and Intensive Care Unit in Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy have given the Family an additional 4 years and ongoing time together”.