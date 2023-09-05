News you can trust since 1871
Family of Fife cancer patient raise £5700 as thank you to services and groups

The family of a cancer patient from Fife have raised thousands for the community groups and services who have supported them since his diagnosis.
By Callum McCormack
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Ross Harley, from Cardenden, and his family have raised £5,700 for causes around Fife thanks to a monumental campaign following his diagnosis with Neuroendocrine Cancer.

A total of £2500 each was donated to Ward 34 and the ICU at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. A further £700 went to the Fife NETS Natter Group which meets at Kirkcaldy’s Linton Lane Centre and supported Ross and his family at its monthly meetings.

Individuals took part in a number of challenges when the fundraising kicked on on April 1. Stewart Martin from Kinross Lawnscapes defied the heights by volunteering to do a bungee jump from Killiecrankie Bridge dressed as a zebra, which is the symbol of Neuroendocrine cancer charity the Ann Edgar Trust.

Ross Harley and his family raised £5700 for causes in Fife. Pictured with Stewart Martin who raised money by bunjee jumping from Killiecrankie Bridge (Pic: Submitted)Ross Harley and his family raised £5700 for causes in Fife. Pictured with Stewart Martin who raised money by bunjee jumping from Killiecrankie Bridge (Pic: Submitted)
The family also ran several raffles and a number of businesses in the region kindly donated vouchers and prizes for raffles, including a Zebra experience at Fife Zoo. A signed boxing glove from boxer Tyson Fury was also gifted and this raised an amazing £700. The family also received cash donations from businesses who have known Ross over the years.

A representative from the Fife NETS Natter Group said: “Ross has had great care given to him by particularly Ward 34 and Intensive Care Unit in Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy have given the Family an additional 4 years and ongoing time together”.

Sadly, Ross passed away on July 30, aged 58, but his fundraising ensures that his legacy will continue through the work of the hospital and Fife NETS Natter Group.

