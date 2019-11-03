Family’s appeal on sixth anniversary of disappearance of Allan Bryant Junior

The sixth year of the disappearance of Glenrothes man Allan Bryant Junior has bene marked with a fresh appeal from his family.

Sunday marked another year since the 23-year old was last seen leaving Styx Nightclub on Caskieberran Road, Glenrothes.

Allan Bryant Jnr

The dated was Sunday 3 November 2013.

Allan arrived at Styx – approximately a one mile walk away from his home, –shortly after midnight and was pictured on CCTV leaving the club at 2.02am.

CCTV footage shows Allan briefly standing outside, before walking towards the direction of Tanshall Roundabout.

He hasn’t been seen since.

His dad, also Allan, marked the sixth anniversary of his disappearance with a video message in which he spoke his family’s “living hell.”

“No-one has heard of Allan since. We do not know what happened to him, and no-one has come forward to say they saw him,” said Mr Bryant.

He added: “Everyday is difficult. We do not know where he is.”

He thanked the community for their support over the years, and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Kevin Houliston from the Major Investigation Team said: “Each anniversary that passes marks another year that Allan’s family are left without answers.

“Efforts continue to this day to trace Allan and, once again, I would urge anyone who may have information of relevance to report this immediately.”

Those who might have information about Allan’s movements after he left Styx, or his whereabouts, are urged to call Police Scotland on 101 or email OperationToner@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via call or text the charity Missing People on 116 000.

For more information and to see our previous appeals, please visit the Police Scotland website - https://www.scotland.police.uk/…/missingpersons/allan-bryant