Family set for cycle from Fife to Italy in memory of Pete Cura Jr

Mike Cura, Dave Cura and Graham Laing are preparing to cycle the 1500 miles from Cupar to Buzzo in northern Italy in memory of family member Pete Cura Jr.

The epic fundraising adventure is happening in memory of Pete Cura Jr, who passed away unexpectedly from myelofibrosis, a form of blood cancer in March last year.

Pete’s brothers Mike, 57, and Dave, 53, will be joined by his brother-in-law Graham Laing, 61, for the cycle which will take them from Cupar to Buzzo in Italy while raising money for the charity Blood Cancer UK.

They are due to set off from outside Pete’s Burnside gallery in Cupar on Saturday, June 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cycle is in memory of Cupar picture framer and stand-up poet Pete Cura Jr.

Graham, who is married to Pete’s sister Louise, said: “To say we’re all inexperienced cyclists would be the best way to put it.

"Just after Pete had passed away Mike said we need to do something really special, why don’t we do a charity cycle from Cupar to Italy.

“Buzzo is a wee village in the north of Italy where the family come from.

"They have still got relatives out there and Pete loved spending time in Italy so it seemed a good thing to do.

Pete Cura Jr passed away in March last year from Myelofibrosis, a form of blood cancer.

"The training side of things has been going well, but we’re just focusing on finalising the last minute logisitics now.

"We’re leaving on June 25 and are due to arrive in Buzzo on August 3.

"We are planning 32 days on the bike doing varying lengths each day and we’ve factored in days off.

"We have got concerns, but we have done quite a bit of training over the last year since Mike came up with the idea.

"There are some mighty hills to get over and no matter how hard you try in Fife you can't find anything comparable.

"Doing it day after day after day is going to be tough.

"We’ve been trying to do three days in a row when training and it’s tiring.”

The family’s route will take them from Cupar to Newcastle before they cross into Europe and make their way to the village in the north of Italy.

Graham continued: “When we get to the Alps we have got two or three hard climbs so we’ve brought the distance down to 30 miles a day at that point.

"We’ll just take it steady. None of us are spring chickens and we’re not out to set records, we just want to do it and we want to enjoy it.”

The cycle is the latest fundraiser in Pete’s memory after his friends raised £4000 for the haematology unit at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following his death last year.

Graham said: “Pete had blood cancer – myelofibrosis – and he was, unbeknown to us, in and out of the haematology unit in Ninewells for about nine years getting medication and help.

"He was very private and wanted to keep it to himself. He never said anything at all, right up to the very last day.

"We decided we would raise money for Blood Cancer UK this time and we have passed our target of £5000.

"We have had lots of wonderful donations from people that knew Pete or the family.

"It’s absolutely tremendous and it’s quite humbling.

"The amount of support we’ve had from within the family too has been great.

“Everyone has taken on different roles to help out.

"One of my nephews has been doing the social media stuff for us and setting up the fundraising page.

"We have got two support vans coming with us – one driven by my wife Louise and the other by Pete’s brother John.

"People are going to come and join us at different stages on the route.

“Then when we arrive on August 3 the whole family are going to be there.

"Pete’s mum Louise and dad Pete, and all their grandchildren and great grandchildren are flying out to meet us.

"We’re going to have a wee celebration in the village in memory of Pete.

"It’s the perfect way for us to finish.”