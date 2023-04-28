Louise and Joe Richards, from Cupar, wanted to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House, in memory Eilidh Frances Richards, who died in September 2019.

Then centre at Camberwell provided a safe haven for the couple as their daughter received care at Kings College Hospital, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coast-to-coast ride was the brainchild of Louise’s cousin, Will Clarke. He was joined by Joe, Louise’s brother Luke Plunkett, dad Mick, her aunt, 69 year old Chris Clarke and Jamie McCubbin.

The family took part in the Ray of Light Coast to Coast bike ride in memory of Eilidh Richards, who died in 2019

Together the six cyclists took on the marathon challenge covering 170 miles from Annan to St Andrews.

Louise said: “Dad lives in North Northumberland, Chris and Jamie are in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders and Will lives in Manchester, so it was great to unite everyone for this special event. It’s an experience we’ll be talking about as a family for many years to come. We’re delighted with our much we’ve raised and thank everyone who donated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Joe, the group kept their motivation up by keeping Eilidh close in mind.

He said: “It’s been a great challenge for us all as a team and a fantastic achievement to complete the ride. The wind was crazy and against us the whole way, but we kept our motivation through thinking about Eilidh and are so proud to have done something in her name for such an important charity.”

Baby Eilidh died in 2019, aged 10 weeks, when mum Louise and dad Joe were staying at Camberwell House.

After initially having a healthy pregnancy doctors at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital discovered Eilidh was smaller than expected and breech. On August 17, 2019 she was born following an emergency C-section, weighing 5lb 8oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise said: “The first sign that something was wrong, was when they found her blood sugar levels were very low. She also wasn’t feeding well, and was very sleepy, so we were transferred to the Special Care Baby Unit the following morning.”

A week later she was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh where Eilidh underwent surgery and was put on a ventilator. Louise, who is a district nurse, said the experience was traumatic.

She said: “Although my nursing background meant I understood the terminology, it was completely different being on the other side of it.”

Less than two weeks after her birth, doctors told Louise and Joe that there was a high chance that Eilidh wouldn’t survive. A conversation that Louise describes as “the worst moment of our lives”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Eilidh was transferred to the liver specialist centre, Kings College Hospital London. The move presented new challenges, including how the couple could afford a hotel near the hospital.

Louise said: “We couldn’t believe there was a beautiful Ronald McDonald House just five minutes’ walk away from the ward. It was a lifesaver. Everyone was so friendly and willing to chat. It had a really welcoming, homely atmosphere, and the facilities were incredible too.”

After a week at the House, Eilidh was diagnosed with a rare, terminal mitochondrial disease and the decision was made to take her off the ventilator so her parents could make memories with her. Joe and Louise were able to give their daughter a bath, dress her and give her cuddles. On September 28, 2019, Eilidh passed away peacefully in Louise’s arms surrounded by her family.