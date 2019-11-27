Family vow to keep Leven shop open, after popular owner’s death

A Leven jewellers and gift shop will not be closing despite the death of its popular owner, his family have confirmed.

Bob Kabamba, who owned the Masterton of Leven, died last month aged 66, after battling oesophageal cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Doreen, his son Serge, daughter Janaya, and granddaughter Ellie.

Despite Bob’s passing, the family have confirmed that the shop will be remaining open – and hope that the next generation of the family will take it on in the future.

Bob, born in Zaire in 1953, had first come to Scotland to learn how to fly commercial planes in Perth. However, he met Doreen while on a night out in Kirkcaldy and, after his training was completed and he was able to leave the army in Zaire, he returned to Scotland permanently.

He married Doreen and took a job at Masterton.

The business was opened in 1901, and, when Mr Masterton retired, Doreen’s grandfather purchased the business.

“My dad started working in the family business and realised he excelled at it,” said Janaya. “He got all his qualifications and certifications and realised he loved anything that was a challenge or that other jewellers and watchmakers said was unfixable.

“He’d refuse to give up and would just sit and take things to bits and rebuild and not give up until it was perfect again. He liked helping people, waving away their money and saying there was no charge if it was just something quick.

“He just loved his job and loved helping people. He was such a kind hearted person and such a gentleman. He always looked smart and respectable. For regulars or the elderly he’d try and do things for no charge when he could. He just liked doing his bit for the community. He has rebuilt and repaired so many customers’ wedding rings and family heirlooms that really meant the world to them and he never took that responsibility lightly.”

Even when Bob was battling cancer, he would work at the shop.

Janaya added: “I want to thank the community for their support and patience while we found a new routine after the break in and during dad’s illness. I want thank our staff for keeping the business running so the family could be at home with dad during his final weeks and everyone who took such good care of him and making sure he was able to stay at home like he wanted.”

The shop can be found on Facebook or the website, www.masterton-jewellers.myshopify.com.