News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Famous Fife chip shop becomes jazz venue for launch of new film

A famous chip shop in Fife was the unlikely venue for a jazz musician to perform for a new film.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 08:19 BST

Rising star of the Scottish jazz scene, sax player Helena Kay and bass player Calum Gourlay turned Anstruther Fish Bar for their improvised musical reflections on the places, their sound and atmosphere. They also filmed at the town’s Dreel Hall, and Crail Airfield Cinasium, and all three performances were captured in a film which launches today (June 27) as part of the East Neuk Festival.

The performances were the culmination of Kay’s ENF Retreat residency during which she chose to try her hand at free improv, a new direction for her, under the mentorship of bass player, John Edwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The films are also part of the festival’s long standing practice of commissioning new work inspired by the history and landscape of the East Neuk.

Helena Kay and Calum Gourlay play free jazz at Anstruther’s famous chip shop for East Neuk Festival 2023 (Pic: Neil Hanna)Helena Kay and Calum Gourlay play free jazz at Anstruther’s famous chip shop for East Neuk Festival 2023 (Pic: Neil Hanna)
Helena Kay and Calum Gourlay play free jazz at Anstruther’s famous chip shop for East Neuk Festival 2023 (Pic: Neil Hanna)
Most Popular

On Saturday (July 1), it will stage the premiere of ‘A Door To The Past’ - a rare opportunity to explore a surviving building on Crail Airfield and the dramatic impact of World War II on the fishing village when it served as HMS Jackdaw, a base for training Royal Navy pilots to deploy torpedoes. Later, during the Cold War, it housed the Joint Services School for Linguists (JSSL), a top secret Russian language school training code crackers and signal interceptors. At its busiest it accommodated around 2000 personnel. Now it is silent and mostly abandoned, though it remains one of the best preserved and complete airfields from its time.

The performances can be viewed online at www.eastneukfestival.com

Related topics:Fife