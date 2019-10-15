Fans urged not to cash in on Snow Patrol’s sold-out Fife charity gig

A Fife charity has urged fans not to cash in on demand to see Snow Patrol play live in Dunfermline.

The band’s fundraiser for the Craws Nest Trust sold out within hours, and reports have already surfaced of some tickets being touted for re-sale at twice the face value.

And that profit won’t go to the charity.

The Craws Nest Trust –formerly known the East Neuk Wheelchair Appeal – is staging the gig as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Fans queued from 3:30 am to get seats at the show on November 2, and all 2000 tickets were sold within hours.

News that some had been put up for sale online at vastly inflated prices dismayed the organisers.

The Craws Nest now posted a “police notice” on its Facebook page urging fans not to cash in – and warned buyers they make not get into the gig.

It said: “Our Snow Patrol gig is a charity event which is helping us raise much needed funds to help the local community.

“Please if you need to sell your tickets,do so at face value.

“We have seen them online advertised for double the price.

“Please note that these tickets may be voided.”