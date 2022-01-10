‘Fantastic’ figures show Fife College students record best positive destinations in Scotland

Fife College has again recorded the best positive destination figures of any college in Scotland according to the latest data.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:55 am
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:55 am

It means that 90.2% of students reported that they had gone into work, training and/or further study three to six months after qualifying.

The figures, published by the Scottish Funding Council, were welcomed by the college.

Hugh Hall, principal, said: “These figures are proof of the fantastic work being done across the College to support our students into further study and employment.

"We pride ourselves in providing training, expertise and knowledge that will be relevant in today's job market.

"This, in addition to our strong links with employers and our routes to studying a degree at the college or at a wide range of universities, are what has helped us achieve these figures.

The college offers over 400 courses across a whole range of different sectors at a number of campus locations in the region.

