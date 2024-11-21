Farmfoods announces opening date for new store on site of former Kirkcaldy linen works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A frozen food store is set to return to Kirkcaldy - three years after closing its town centre store.

The doors to its new premises in McKenzie Street are set to open on Thursday, November 22. It has been built on the site of the former Victoria Linen Works which was the the last linen factory in Scotland.

The frozen food store has created a new 1,153 square metre retail space on land at the junction with St Clair Street, opposite Aldi and Rejects. Farmfoods website announced the opening date on its website.

The business was previously in the Postings Shopping Centre. It closed in June 2021 shortly before the centre was demolished - Farmfoods was the second last store to depart before the doors closed.

The new Farmfoods store in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Its opening in McKenzie Street marks a new era for the site after almost 200 years as a linen factory. It had been operation since 1825, and was once one of 15 mills in Kirkcaldy alone. While the former Linen Works building provides a visual link to Kirkcaldy’s history and is a distinctive feature within our local townscape, it was not a listed building and its poor condition meant that none of it could be reused.