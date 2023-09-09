News you can trust since 1871
A fashion store in a Fife town has announced plans to close.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Sep 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 08:27 BST
Jack Wills will depart its premises in Bell Street, St Andrews, next month. Notices in the shop window have announced the closure in October. The shop continues to trade until then.

The store is part of the Fraser Group which bought it out of administration in 2019. The following year it was one of 14 stores earmarked for closure.

Jack Wills was once a thriving, dynamic chain, but it has contracted significantly in recent years. Immediately after taking over, Fraser Group axed a number of stores across the UK. The lifestyle brand started off with just one store in Devon in 1999 before expanding across the country.

