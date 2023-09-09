Watch more videos on Shots!

Jack Wills will depart its premises in Bell Street, St Andrews, next month. Notices in the shop window have announced the closure in October. The shop continues to trade until then.

The store is part of the Fraser Group which bought it out of administration in 2019. The following year it was one of 14 stores earmarked for closure.

