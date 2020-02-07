Fast fibre broadband comes to three Fife villages

More households and businesses in Fife can now upgrade to faster fibre broadband through the £463 million Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband (DSSB) rollout.

The latest premises to be reached by the rollout in Letham, Newburgh and Peat Inn are connected to full fibre networks. Also known as Fibre-to-the-Premises or FTTP, the gigabit-capable technology provides ultrafast broadband directly into local homes.

Across Scotland, around 944,000 premises have now been passed by the programme. More than 5000 new fibre street cabinets are now live – offering broadband services at speeds up to 80Mbps1 – and more than 15,000km of cable has been laid.

Engineers from Openreach will continue work on the ground in Fife during 2020, thanks to additional investment as a result of innovation and new funding generated by stronger than expected take-up.

Across Scotland, more than 60 per cent of properties reached by the programme have now switched to faster fibre broadband.

Fibre technology offers fast and reliable connections at a range of speeds and there are many suppliers in the marketplace to choose from.

Local people can check if the new fibre services are available to them at www.scotlandsuperfast.com/yourstreet.