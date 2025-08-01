Fatal Accident Inquiry into death of Fife man who drowned helping a client in difficulty in water

The death of a Fife man who drowned is to be the subject of a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruaridh Stevenson was a director of a company which offered ‘canyoning’ experiences - a watersports activity where participants, run, climb, plunge and swim in the environs of gorges carrying fast flowing bodies of water - in Scottish rivers. He drowned after attempting to assist a client who experienced difficulties in the waters flowing through Dollar Glen, Stirlingshire last April.

Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death at the Clackmannanshire beauty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Procurator Fiscal has lodged a First Notice with the Sheriff Court to begin the court process for a joint Fatal Accident Inquiry into his death and also that of Kayden Walker, a 12-year old boy from Bridgeton, Glasgow who drowned in 2019 after becoming trapped on the upstream side of a weir while on a day trip with a community group. He was separated from his board during a river boarding session on the River Tay, near the village of Stanley in Perthshire.

A preliminary hearing will be held on September 2 at Falkirk Sheriff Court. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The joint FAI is being held because the deaths occurred in similar circumstances. A preliminary hearing has been set for September 2 at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

This FAI follows the prosecution of Outdoor Pursuits Scotland Ltd in October 2024 for a contravention of health and safety legislation which led to Kayden’s death. Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.

The Procurator Fiscal, who acts in the public interest, will provide detailed and comprehensive evidence to the Inquiry on the facts and circumstances of both deaths, which will include a consideration of the regulation of canyoning and river boarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the deaths of Ruaridh Stevenson and Kayden Walker occurred in similar circumstances, both deaths occurring while they were engaged in water based outdoor activities. The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff. The families of Ruaridh and Kayden will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

The inquiry is discretionary in relation to the death of Kayden and mandatory in relation to the death of Mr Stevenson as it occurred while in the course of his employment.