Fatal crash in Fife: police appeal after death of pedestrian

Police have launched an appeal for help after a pedestrian died following a crash in Cowdenbeath.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 2:34pm

The 38-year old woman was involved in a collision with a car in the town’s Broad Street around 1:30pm on Friday.She was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy where she died a short time later.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

Pic: TSPL
“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation to contact us."

Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1638 of Friday, 10 February, 2023.

