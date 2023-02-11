Fatal crash in Fife: police appeal after death of pedestrian
Police have launched an appeal for help after a pedestrian died following a crash in Cowdenbeath.
The 38-year old woman was involved in a collision with a car in the town’s Broad Street around 1:30pm on Friday.She was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy where she died a short time later.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash.
Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation to contact us."
Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1638 of Friday, 10 February, 2023.