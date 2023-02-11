The 38-year old woman was involved in a collision with a car in the town’s Broad Street around 1:30pm on Friday.She was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy where she died a short time later.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

Pic: TSPL

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation to contact us."