Fears Fife-based domestic abuse support charity could close due to lack of funding

Saje Scotland, a charity which supports those affected by domestic abuse, faces closure as its funding looks set to run out in May.

Saje Scotland, a registered charity and social enterprise based in Lochgelly, has supported more than 14,000 women and girls over the last seven years.

But this week the charity revealed it will run out of funding by May 1, which could mean an end to the help it provides.

Those running the organisation say to continue providing its vital services to women across the Kingdom and Scotland as a whole it needs statutory funding, and they are urging those who have been a service user, or who have perhaps referred people to the service, to help them source funding by highlighting the charity’s plight to local politicians.

A spokesperson for Saje Scotland said: “We get no government funding.

"We’ve had very little funding from Fife Council, and nothing directly from the NHS.

“We've had to rely on funding from charitable trusts and foundations, and donations from individuals.

"We are constantly applying to every fund we are eligible for and explore all avenues of funding.

"We currently have a Crowdfunder open and even commissioned our own book, which we sell on several different platforms.

"We need statutory (government/core) funding to continue to provide our vital service to women across Scotland.”

The team of staff and volunteers hope that if the charity’s work and funding situation are brought to the attention of local councillors, MSPs and MPs it may help them in finding cash from a statutory pot.

Saje Scotland says it exists to reduce and prevent domestic abuse in Scotland.

It does this by facilitating groups for women who want support and information on how to move towards living a life free of abuse.

They offer a programme of courses for women who have experienced domestic abuse at some time in their life, providing peer support, friendship, information and support.

There are over 100 women signed up to start their programmes this month.

Now, those who have had experience with the services on offer are being asked to send a letter of support to their local politicians or to highlight the charity’s plight on social media.

