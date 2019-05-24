Fears for Fife man missing for four days

Police are appealing for help in finding a Fife man who has been missing for four days.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Scott Cunningham (26) from Methil, who was last seen on Monday.

Police say Scott has not been in contact with his family for over a week, which is out of character.

You may also be interested in:

Major Kirkcaldy road to be closed for two months

This Fife town is thriving while others struggle – here’s why

Retail giant to close 23 stores, but Kirkcaldy branch is safe for now

He is believed to have travelled to Wales, possibly in the Cardiff area.

Scott is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build, with light brown hair, a beard and tattoos.

Police have urged anyone who can help to call 101 with any info, quoting reference number 1504 of May 20.

If Scott sees the appeal, officers are urging him to contact either them or his family as soon as possible.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress