Fears for Fife man missing for six days

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a Fife man who has been reported missing.

Donald Hamilton, who is 67, was last seen at 6:30pm on Saturday, July 28, in Mallard Road area of Buckhaven.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Donald and are appealing for the public’s help to establish his whereabouts.

Donald is described as white, 5 foot 6 inches tall, with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Those with information can contact Levenmouth Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1753 of July 29, 2019.

